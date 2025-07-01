Sangli Crime: Youth Murdered by Friends After Resisting Sexual Assault Attempt

Sujal Bajirao Patil (age 21, resident of Arag) from Arag (Miraj Taluka) was murdered by two of his own friends. The murder took place at a temple near the village pond on the Arag-Belanki road. His body was then thrown into the pond. Miraj Rural Police have detained two minor youths in connection with the case. It has been revealed that Sujal was drowned by his friends in an inebriated state because he resisted their attempts to engage in unnatural sexual acts.Sujal lived with his mother and other relatives in the ST Stand area.

On Saturday, he went for dinner with two friends, who also worked as laborers, to Belanki (Miraj Taluka). There, all three of them consumed alcohol. Around 9:30 PM, the three were returning home. When they reached the Arag pond, an argument erupted between them over sitting on the motorcycle.

There's a small temple near the pond. While the three were sitting there, one of the suspects, in a drunken state, attempted to commit an unnatural act with Sujal. Sujal resisted him. At that time, the other two beat him up. They then took him to the pond and drowned him in the water, which led to Sujal's death. After throwing Sujal's body into the water, the two fled.Sujal lived with his mother and supported himself by doing whatever work he could find. With his demise, his mother has lost her support. Upon hearing the news of Sujal's death, his relatives cried out in anguish. The crime has shook the community

