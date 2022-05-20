Sangli district was lashed by rain, roads were closed due to flooding on Walsang-Sordi bridge

Heavy rain lashed most parts of the district including Sangli and Miraj on Thursday with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Heavy showers also fell in Miraj, Jat, Tasgaon, Palus, Valva, and Shirala. In Sangli, the clouds thickened after 4 pm. The torrential downpour started in the evening. The city's main roads and squares were flooded due to heavy rain for more than five hours. Traffic was disrupted due to waterlogging. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rains are also expected in the district on Friday, May 20.

Heavy rain along with strong winds lashed Shirala. In Valva, it was raining continuously from 6 pm. Drought prevailed in Jat for an hour in the afternoon with strong winds and thunderstorms. It rained in most parts of the district. For the last several days, the temperature in the district has been hovering between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. The night temperature had also gone up to 24 to 27 degrees. Heavy rains on Thursday brought down the temperature. The maximum temperature suddenly dropped to 31 degrees, while the minimum temperature dropped to 24 degrees.

Water was stored in North Shivajinagar, Shivaji Mandai, Maruti Road, Rajwada area, Station Chowk, Stand area, Civil Hospital Chowk. Rains have also caused heavy rains in Gunthewari area. Roads dug for drainage are also muddy.

