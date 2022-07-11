Sangli: Excessive rainfall in Chandoli, records 120 mm of rain

Varanasi: Heavy rains have been falling in Chandoli dam area since June 5. It has been raining for four days in a row. The rain continues unabated. It is raining heavily in the catchment area. A total of 660 mm of rain with 120 mm was recorded in 24 hours from 8 am on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday.

It is raining heavily here as the rains continue. As a result, the demand for water in the dam is increasing rapidly. The discharge of 732 cusecs from the dam into the river basin begins in the Varna river basin. But due to the huge amount of water coming from the streams and sewages, the Kokrud-Rethare dam has gone under the water.

The dam is currently 48.55 percent full. At present the water level of the dam is 605.75 meters and the water storage is 16.00 TMC. Currently, the rains continue unabated. In the catchment area, torrential rains are continuing. 15 thousand 392 cusecs of water is coming from the catchment area of ​​the dam.

Although it started raining later this year as compared to last year, due to torrential rains, only water is being stored in the Shivara. The wind is blowing in the area. The atmosphere is wonderfully frozen. The power supply is also frequently interrupted. As a result, public life was disrupted.