Sangli: Farmers Neglected, Power Plays Trump Rural Woes, Says Congress Leader Vishwajit Kadam

Sangli: Accusing the Maharashtra government of prioritizing political maneuvering over farmers' hardships, Congress leader and MLA Dr. Vishwajit Kadam lashed out at the administration's apathy towards Sangli's worsening drought crisis.

Kadam's Key Points:

Erratic rainfall and severe drought have crippled farmers, yet the government remains preoccupied with appeasing defectors to shore up its power.

Sangli district reels under drought, with several talukas resorting to water tankers as early as January.

March and April may see dire straits unless urgent action is taken. Kadam demands an additional ₹500 crore allocation for the district's drought mitigation efforts.

Beyond Drought:

Devastating losses to grape vineyards necessitate immediate financial assistance for affected farmers.

Acute water scarcity, both for drinking and agriculture, requires swift solutions. Kadam urges the administration to explore alternatives like regular water releases from the Koyna dam.

The MahaVitaran power company's alleged mismanagement prompts Kadam to call for action against its officials.

Unutilized funds within the district planning committee highlight delays and underscore the need for expeditious project approvals.

Calling for Accountability:

Dr. Kadam scathingly condemns the government's blatant disregard for farmers' plight and demands immediate intervention to alleviate their suffering.