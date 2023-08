Sangli: Four killed, six injured as devotees' van crashes into tree

Tragedy struck as a Maruti Omni van, carrying devotees for darshan, crashed into a roadside tree at Suryachiwadi in Sangli district, resulting in four fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurred around 6 am on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Pandurang Deshmukh (55), Malan Raut (55), Surekha Shinde (60), and Suvarna Sanjay Shinde (45), who passed away while en route to Vaduj Rural Hospital. Among the injured were Balkabai Deokar (60), Komal Jadhav (28), Amol Bansode (30), Sunanda Bansode (50), Kunda Deshmukh (55), and Anvik Deshmukh (6), as per the media reports. The van, owned by Pandurang Deshmukh of Siddheshwar Kuroli in Khatav taluka, was transporting ten people from Siddheshwar Kuroli, Banpuri, and Dahiwadi to Lokrewadi in Sangli district.

The mishap unfolded as the Maruti Omni van veered out of control and collided with a tree in Suryachiwadi village, situated between Katar Khatav and Maini. The injured victims are receiving medical care in Vaduj and Satara, while the accident has been documented at Vaduj police station.