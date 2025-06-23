Sangli Gold Scam: Stock Broker From Jalgaon Got Duped of Rs 25 Lakh Over Fake Deal, Case Registered

Surge in investment and fraud related cases can be seen in various parts of Maharashtra. Recently a stock broker from Maharashtra's Jalgaon was duped of Rs 25 lakhs in pretext of getting gold in cheap. Accused Laxman Naik, a criminal from Linganoor, and seven others have been booked at the rural police station. As per the police reports Laxman Naik, claiming to have cheap gold, contacted Yash Dilip Rade, a stockbroker. In order to get cheap gold Rade went to Linganoor tand at that time Naik said it was unavailable but promised to inform him upon its arrival. In March, Naik contacted Rade, who brought Rs 25 lakh in cash.

In March, Naik contacted Rade, who brought Rs 25 lakh in cash. While showing the gold in a field, two individuals disguised as policemen appeared, causing everyone to flee. Naik then took the gold and money, promising to retrieve Rade's money and sending him home. After a month of unsuccessful follow-ups, Rade realised he had been cheated and filed a police complaint.

Also Read: Buldhana Crime: Man Hacked to Death Over ₹10 Lakh Loan Dispute; Accused Arrested

Police investigations revealed that seven individuals, including Laxman Naik, Prem, Rajesh, Shiva, a Kannada speaker, and two impersonating police officers, embezzled the Rs 25 lakh by posing as police during the gold transaction. The suspects lured Rade with the promise of cheap gold. Naik is also an accused in a Karnataka fake currency case and has a history of theft and fighting. A fraud case has been registered against Naik and the other six individuals at the Miraj Rural Police Station.