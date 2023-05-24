Sangli: Land dispute turns fatal as son crushes father to death with tractor

A tragic incident occurred in Bedag Taluka, Miraj, where a son fatally ran over his elderly father with a tractor. The motive behind this unfortunate incident was the father's failure to own the land and fulfil his financial obligations. The rural police have taken Laxman Akle (32) into custody for the murder of his father, Daji Gajanan Akle (70).

Daji Akle, a farmer residing in Bedag, has been engaged in ongoing disputes with his son, Laxman Akle, concerning financial matters and land ownership for several months. Laxman has persistently requested money from his father and insisted on receiving his portion of the land. However, Daji firmly declined Laxman's demands, refusing to provide him with the money or transfer the land into his name.

In a state of anger, Laxman, on Wednesday morning, intentionally drove a tractor over Daji Akle's body, resulting in his immediate death. The incident took place in Bedag, and upon receiving the report, the rural police promptly arrived at the scene. Laxman Akle was apprehended along with the tractor, and the Miraj Rural police station has registered a case against him for his involvement in his father's tragic murder.