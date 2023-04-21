Sangli: Lightning at funeral results in one death and one injury

During a funeral in Budhgaon (Tq. Miraj) on Thursday at around 7:30 pm, one person lost their life and another was severely injured due to a lightning strike. The deceased, identified as Jaikant Gosavi, was a resident of Budhgaon, while the injured, identified as Piraji Gosavi, also hailed from the same locality. The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital located in Sangli.

The Budhgaon region was repeatedly hit by thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday evening. Additionally, Meera Dilip Gosavi (55), a resident of Budhgaon, passed away earlier that day due to an illness. The funeral ceremony for the deceased was held at the Gosavi community crematorium in Budhgaon, which is located near the Kavalapur airport.

During the funeral proceedings at around 7:30 pm, lightning struck Jaykant Gosavi and his friend Piraji Gosavi, who were standing at some distance. Unfortunately, Jaykant lost his life instantly, while Piraji was left with severe injuries.