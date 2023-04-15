Sangli: Man attempts Sholay-style suicide, rescued after 90 minutes

A 30-year-old man named Sunil Ratanlal Prajapati attempted to commit suicide in a Sholay style by climbing into an apartment in Vishrambagh. The man was under the influence of alcohol and was reportedly upset over a family dispute. He continued the act for more than 90 minutes before being safely brought down with the assistance of police, firefighters, and social workers.

On Thursday around 8:30 pm, Sunil Ratanlal Prajapati (30) climbed up to the fourth floor of Aryan Apartments located in Vishrambagh, after a heated argument at his home. In an intoxicated state, he stood on the ledge and shouted.

he Vishrambagh police were alerted, and they informed the fire brigade. The police tried to convince him to come down, while soldiers also approached the scene. His Sholay-style act lasted for more than an hour and a half before he was safely brought down with the help of the police, firefighters, and social workers.