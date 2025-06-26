Sangli Man Murders Wife with Bamboo Stick After Argument, Flees with Children to Evade Arrest

A construction worker allegedly brutally murdered his wife, Shilwanti Pintu Patil (30, resident of Rajarshi Shahunagar, Vijayanagar, Sangli), by striking her head with a bamboo stick. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. After the murder, the husband, Pintu Patil, fled the scene with their two young children. Upon receiving information, Sanjay Nagar police immediately dispatched a team to the Mangalwedha area in search of Pintu Patil. According to police information, Pintu Patil is originally from Huljanti village in Mangalwedha taluka.

He has been residing in Sangli for several years, working as a mason's helper or a daily wage laborer. Pintu Patil was married to Shilwanti, originally from Nandur (Solapur district) but settled in Hanumannagar, Sangli. They had two children together. Currently, Pintu Patil and Shilwanti, along with their two children, were living in a shed overseeing the construction of Ratnadeep Karande's bungalow near Vijayanagar. Shilwanti worked watering the construction site, while Pintu went for daily wage labor.

For some days, Pintu and Shilwanti were constantly arguing over minor issues. Fed up with these disputes, Shilwanti had left home on June 13. Pintu had filed a missing person report at Sanjay Nagar Police Station. Shilwanti had gone to her sister's place near Pune and returned to her husband on Saturday. After her return, their arguments resumed. Shilwanti's return was not reported to the Sanjay Nagar police.

In the early hours of Thursday, Pintu allegedly murdered Shilwanti by striking her head with a bamboo stick. He then took their two children, locked the shed from outside, and fled. After his escape, Pintu informed an acquaintance in Sangola about the incident. This person then alerted the Sanjay Nagar police. The Sanjay Nagar police subsequently located the construction site. After unlocking the shed, they found Shilwanti Patil lying dead inside. Locals gathered at the scene upon learning of the incident. Sanjay Nagar Police Inspector Suraj Bijli and his team arrived at the scene. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimla M. also visited and inspected the site, giving instructions for the investigation.Shilwanti Patil's mother, brother, and other relatives residing in Hanumannagar rushed to the scene upon hearing about her murder. They were visibly distraught and cried out upon seeing Shilwanti's body. Her brother and mother appeared to be deeply shocked by her death.



