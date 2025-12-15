Sangli: One Dead, One Injured As Sugarcane Stubble Fire Goes Out of Control in Shirala

A tragic accident claimed the life of an elderly farmer at Wakurde Budruk village in Shirala taluka after a sugarcane field fire went out of control. Two real brothers, Ananda Ramchandra More (70) and Vasant Ramchandra More (75), were attempting to burn leftover sugarcane leaves in their small farmland after the crop had been sent for crushing. The incident occurred on Saturday, the 13th, in the evening hours. While trying to ensure the fire did not spread to neighbouring fields, both men were caught in a sudden flare-up caused by strong winds, leading to severe consequences.

According to preliminary information, the brothers owned around four to five gunthas of agricultural land within the village limits. The fire was ignited around 4 pm to clear dry residue from the field. As the flames intensified due to gusty winds, Vasant More managed to move out of the field but suffered serious burn injuries to his hands, legs and face. Hearing his cries, nearby villagers, including Gorakh Mane, rushed to the spot and helped rescue him. He was immediately shifted to the sub-district hospital in Shirala, where he is undergoing treatment for critical injuries.

Meanwhile, Ananda More failed to return home late into the night, prompting relatives to search for him. On Sunday morning around 9 am, his bicycle was found parked near the field, raising concern. A search led to the discovery of his charred body inside the field. Police personnel reached the spot under the guidance of Inspector Jambaji Bhosale and conducted a panchnama. As Ananda’s wife had passed away earlier and he had no children, he lived with his brother. A case has been registered at Shirala police station, and further investigation is underway.