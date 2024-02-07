Sangli Prisoner Serving Life Sentence in Kolhapur Jail Passes Away

Kolhapur: An inmate of Kalamba Central Jail, who was serving a life sentence for murder, died in CPR on Monday night while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Khashaba Salunkhe (72), a resident of Kamlapur in Khanapur district of Sangli district. He had been undergoing treatment in CPR since January 31.

Salunkhe was arrested in connection with the murder in 2016. He was sent to Kalamba Central Jail after a judge sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2017. He had been undergoing treatment for the past two months due to ill health issues. Jail authorities admitted him to CPR on January 31. However, he died on Monday night. The incident was reported to the CPR police.