Sangli Road Accident: Motorcyclist Loses Control Dies After Collision With Car

In an tragic accident a motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after losing control of his bike and colliding with an oncoming car on the Karad-Shedgewadi state highway. The deceased was identified as Iqbal Usman Khan, originally from Jharkhand, currently residing in Mujawar Colony, Karad.

The accident occurred near a dhaba in Sayyadwadi, Yelapur, in the Shirala sub-district. According to information from the scene, a car was traveling from Karad towards Shedgewadi, while Khan was riding his motorcycle from Shedgewadi towards Karad. Khan reportedly lost control of his motorcycle as the vehicles approached each other, resulting in a forceful collision.

Khan sustained serious injuries in the crash and died at the scene. Both vehicles were significantly damaged. Kokrud police responded to the incident and conducted an investigation.