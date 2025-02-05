Sangli Road Accident: Woman Police Officer Dies After Four-Wheeler Collides With Bike at Balwadi Crossing; Case Registered

A woman police officer died on the spot after a four-wheeler collided with her two-wheeler at Balwadi crossing in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Sunday, February 2. The deceased has been identified as Pritanka Anant Pote (32), a resident of Devrashtra in Kadegaon district. The incident occurred around 5:30 AM at Balwadi Phata. Pritanka's brother-in-law, Sagar Sarjerao Londhe, has filed a complaint regarding the incident.

According to the police, Pritanka Anant Pote and Pritanka Santosh Londhe were working as outdoor sports coaches at the Police Training Centre in Turchi. On Tuesday at around 5:00 AM, Pritanka left Devrashtra on a two-wheeler for the Police Training Centre in Turchi. Around 6:45 AM, her husband, Santosh, was informed about the accident by his friend, Akshay Shinde, over the phone.

Upon receiving the news, Pritanka's relatives immediately rushed to Balwadi Phata. At that time, Pritanka’s two-wheeler and a four-wheeler had met with a fatal accident at Balwadi crossing. The impact of the accident was so severe that Pritanka sustained critical head injuries and died on the spot. Both vehicles were badly damaged, and Pritanka’s body was found lying on Kadepur Road.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: Driver Killed After Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider in Borivali.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Uday Ramchandra Pawar (36), a resident of Rethre Harnaksh in Walwa district of Sangli. Vita police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident. Pritanka’s body was taken to a rural hospital in Palus for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Vita police station, and further investigation is underway.