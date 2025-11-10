Sangli Shock: Man Brutally Murdered by Friends Over Obscene Abuse

In a fit of rage over obscene abuse, Amir Ravsaheb Kannure was brutally murdered by two of his friends, who struck him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident occurred past midnight on Sunday at Jameel Kurne’s horse stable, located in front of the Apata police outpost. Following the murder, Vishrambag police quickly acted, tracing and arresting the two assailants: Malik alias Malkya Dastgir Mulani and Nishant Bhimsen Dasud.

According to information provided by the police and details gathered at the scene, Amir Kannure was from Hanumannagar and had been staying at Kurne’s stable for the past five to six years, performing minor work there. His mother and brother resided in Hanumannagar. Amir was reportedly addicted to alcohol. The suspects, Malik and Nishant, were his friends, and the three often drank together due to their shared alcohol habits. On Sunday evening, Amir reportedly verbally abused Malik and Nishant with obscene language, which angered them. In a fit of rage, the two decided to “teach him a lesson.”

Around 11 p.m., Amir went to sleep in a tin-roofed room near the stable’s entrance, while his friend Nitin Balu Jadhav, who also worked at the stable, sat outside chatting with friends. After the friends left, Nitin went inside to sleep. A short while later, before going to bed, he stepped outside for a brief restroom break near the Public Works Department office. During this time, Malik and Nishant, planning to attack Amir, had stopped a short distance from the stable. Seeing Nitin step outside, they entered the stable. The room where Amir was sleeping did not have a door. Once inside, the two struck Amir with the sharp-edged weapon on his face, head, nose, and jaw, delivering a total of seven blows before fleeing the scene.

At that moment, Nitin returned from his restroom break and saw the two running away. He attempted to chase one of them, but they abandoned their motorcycle and escaped on foot. Nitin rushed back inside the stable and saw Amir under attack. He immediately informed Kurne, and the injured Amir was quickly taken to Civil Hospital. However, while being lowered from the stretcher, Amir succumbed to his injuries. Kurne then informed the Vishrambag police about the incident. Police Inspector Sudhir Bhalerao arrived at the scene and instructed the Crime Branch team to trace the two suspects. Deputy Superintendent Pranil Gilda also visited the site.

A prompt police operation was launched to apprehend the suspects. Malik was taken into custody at his home, while Nishant was arrested near a mall on Station Road. Both suspects confessed to the murder.