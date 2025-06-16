Sangli Shocker: Elderly Man Found Dead Behind Government Building; Murder Suspected

A shocking incident has emerged from Sangli. An elderly man named Vilas Koli was found dead under suspicious circumstances behind the administrative building in Vijaynagar. Upon receiving information about the incident, Vishrambag Police arrived at the scene. The presence of wounds on Koli’s body, apparently inflicted with stones, has intensified suspicions. Police are currently investigating whether this is a case of murder or something else.

Vilas Koli was a retired government employee and a resident of Vijaynagar. His relatives had lodged a missing person’s complaint two days ago. Today, his body was discovered, causing panic in the area. The corpse was found in a bushy area behind the administrative buildings within the District Collector’s office premises. Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneel Gilda and Police Inspector Sudhir Bhalerao visited and inspected the spot. A forensic team has also been called in, along with personnel from the local crime branch. The visible stone-inflicted injuries have raised strong suspicions of foul play.

Just two days prior, another tragic case was reported in Sangli. A seven-month pregnant woman allegedly ended her life due to continuous harassment by her in-laws for religious conversion. The woman, identified as Rutuja Sukumar Rajge (27), hanged herself on June 6 at her in-laws’ home in Kupwad MIDC. Following her death, Kupwad MIDC police arrested her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law.

Rutuja’s father has claimed that she was repeatedly pressured to convert to Christianity, which led her to take the extreme step. Her death has come as a deep shock to her family. The tragic demise of a pregnant woman has also sparked widespread sorrow and concern across Sangli.