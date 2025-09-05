Sangli Tragedy: 1-Year-Old Child Dies After Falling Into Bucket of Water in Manjarde

Manjarde: In an tragic accident a 1-year-old fell into bucket and died by drowning. This incident occurred around 10 am on Thursday September 4 2025. Tanvi (Deceased girl) death has left family members in shock as she was their only daughter. Deceased father Shivaji Kadam lives with his family in the Patrawasti area of ​​the village. They had a one-year-old daughter named Tanvi. According to information, on Thursday morning, Tanvi was playing at home as usual. Her mother was busy with housework. Tanvi crawled towards the bucket filled with water.

Tanvi fell into a bucket and, despite her mother's immediate rescue and the family's rush to admit her to the Tasgaon hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. The family is devastated by this tragedy. Tanvi, their only daughter, was beloved by all. Her sudden death, attributed to a stomach bug, has brought immense grief, especially to her mother.

Also Read: Sangli: Man Loots Gold Worth Rs 6 Lakh From Couple on Pretext of Fertility Treatment

Earlier similar incident took place where, a four-year-old girl drowned in a bucket at a home in Mumbai's Malad area. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 19, when she fell into the water-filled bucket at home. According to the police, the deceased girl, identified as Aakriti Yadav, had a mental health condition. Aakriti was survived by her parents and two siblings at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Yashodham, Malad East. Her parents work as daily wage earners. The incident occurred when her parents filled the buckets and other utensils at home with water, as the locality received a limited water supply.