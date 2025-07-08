Sangli Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide, Police Suspect Online Harassment

A 16-year-old girl from the Patil Mala area of Karagani, Sangli found hanging herself in her house. This incident took place on Monday July 7 morning. However the cause behind the suicide is not clear yet and police are investigating the matter. Athuroites are examining the deceased call records as part of the investigation.

Deceased identified as Sayali Mahadev Sargar was class 10 student. She was discovered hanging herself to Iorn rod. following the incident family informed police, who promptly arrived at the scene. A case has been registered under BNS Section 194. While the exact cause of death remains unclear pending an autopsy, her father, Sachin Sitaram Sargar (42), has filed a complaint. Authorities are also investigating allegations that the deceased was harassed by a youth via social media.

Inspector Vinay Bahir, Police Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kendra, and their team inspected the site, and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector M. M. Awale is currently investigating the case.