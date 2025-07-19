Sangli Tragedy: Two Women Dead, Two Men Critical in Suspected Mass Suicide in Maharashtra

Sangli, Maharashtra (July 19, 2025): Two women died and two men were left in critical condition in a suspected case of mass suicide in Nangole village in Sangli district on Friday, July 18. The incident took place at the family’s home located on Dhalgaon Road. The deceased were identified as Rameja Alauddin Patil (45) and Kajal Sameer Patil (30). The two male members, Alauddin Makbool Patil and Sameer Alauddin Patil are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The two children of Sameer Patil were found safe and are now under police protection.

An elderly woman from the household reportedly discovered all four unconscious and called for help. Neighbours rushed to the scene and took all four to the hospital. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sunil Salunkhe and Police Inspector Jyotiram Patil reached the spot to inspect the scene. According to the reports, during their investigation police recovered, knife four drinking glasses, sliced lemons and a chemical used as animal poison from the scene. Based on this, police suspect that the act was intentional.

According to the reports, the Kavathe Mahankal Police have registered a case and are working to uncover the motive behind the suspected suicide attempt.

