Sangli: Woman dies of snakebite while sleeping
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2023 05:08 PM 2023-09-01T17:08:48+5:30 2023-09-01T17:10:17+5:30
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 30-year-old married woman, identified as Sunita Vasant Shinde, lost her life in the early hours of Friday due to a snakebite while she was asleep.
According to the reports, the unfortunate incident occurred in Shinde Basti, Siddhnath, at around 1 am. After being awakened by the snakebite, Sunita informed her family, who promptly rushed her to Jat's rural hospital for medical attention. Tragically, despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to the snakebite.