Sangli: Woman dies of snakebite while sleeping

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 30-year-old married woman, identified as Sunita Vasant Shinde, lost her life in the early hours of Friday due to a snakebite while she was asleep.

According to the reports, the unfortunate incident occurred in Shinde Basti, Siddhnath, at around 1 am. After being awakened by the snakebite, Sunita informed her family, who promptly rushed her to Jat's rural hospital for medical attention. Tragically, despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to the snakebite.