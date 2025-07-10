Sanjay Gaikwad Defends Assault on Canteen Staff, Says ‘South Indians Spoiled Maharashtra’s Culture by Bringing Dance Bars’

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad defended his assault on the canteen staff at Mumbai's MLA guest house over allegedly serving poor quality food. Gaikwad also stirred controversy by passing racist remarks on South Indians, saying they spoiled Maharashtra's culture and corrupted the youth by bringing dance bars.

While speaking to the news channel ABP Majha, Gaikwad asked why the opposition parties suddenly feel sympathy for South Indian canteen owners. He said Maharashtra has been ruined by people from the South. He alleged that South Indians were responsible for the rise of ladies' bars and dance bars.

Gaikwad claimed that South Indians corrupted the youth and tarnished Maharashtrian culture. By defending this Wednesday's action against the canteen manager, he said it was only because of his intervention that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally took action and cancelled the license of the MLA hostel canteen.

Also Read | Mumbai: FDA Suspends Caterers' License After MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Assaults Canteen Staff Over Food Quality.

"I was complaining for 2-4 years, and during this time no action was taken against anyone, which encouraged the hotel owner. Yesterday I accepted that my method was wrong, but my aim was right because I have stomach problems," Shinde MLA said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On FDA team's arrival for inspection of MLA canteen, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad says, "I was complaining for 2-4 years, and during this time no action was taken against anyone, which encouraged the hotel owner. Yesterday I accepted that my method was wrong,… pic.twitter.com/Qd0gloMZTi — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2025

Gaikwad said he fell ill after eating in the MLA's canteen because he had never had outside food. He said people who eat in this canteen agree with his actions. "Today, 95% of the people who ate here agree that this step is right," he added.

The incident occurred after repeated complaints about the canteen's food quality. Gaikwad said that despite several complaints in the last five years, no action was taken. "My humble request to the Maharashtra government is that labourers coming from outside the state should have identification cards and go under medical examinations every three months," he added.