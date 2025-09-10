Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Increase Monthly Financial Assistance to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,500

The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the monthly financial assistance given to beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Grant Scheme and the Shravanabal Seva State Retirement Pension Scheme. The amount, which was earlier Rs 1,500, will now be Rs 2,500 per month. The decision was taken in a recent cabinet meeting, though the official government order is still awaited. Once implemented, more than 2.35 lakh beneficiaries in Buldhana district alone will stand to benefit, officials said.

This enhancement is expected to provide crucial relief to destitute elderly, disabled and handicapped persons, thereby improving their standard of living. Speaking about the same, the tehsildar of Khamgaon, Sunil Patil, said, "A decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting to increase the financial assistance to Rs 2,500 under the Shravanabal and Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. But the official order of the government has not yet been received."

There are a total of 2,35,305 beneficiaries under the Special Assistance Scheme in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Out of these, 1,81,908 are under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar and Shravanabal Yojanas of the state government, while 53,397 beneficiaries come under the Indira Gandhi Widow, Disabled and Old Age Scheme of the central government. From October, beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana and Shravanabal Seva State Retirement Pension Scheme will start receiving Rs 2,500 per month.

Where and How to Apply?

For the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, applications can be submitted at the Tehsildar Office, through the Aaple Sarkar Portal, or at the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana branch of the District Magistrate's office. Applicants must check the eligibility conditions before applying.

What is the Scheme About?

The Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana is a Maharashtra state government scheme that provides financial assistance to destitute, elderly, orphaned, disabled, and other vulnerable permanent residents of Maharashtra. The scheme offers a monthly grant to support beneficiaries who lack resources.