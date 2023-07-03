Sanjay Raut accuses BJP for trying to break opposition party

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, in (Sharad) Pawar's party some people have taken a decision, that is interdisciplinary, reaction happens. Wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can break the party it will try to break it till 2024. Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), income tax, a game is going on but breaking two or four people will not break the party

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.