Sanjay Raut accuses BJP-led Centre for ruining country's economy over decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes

Slamming the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP-led Centre of ruining the country’s economy which he said has led to increased unemployment and inflation.

Raut said people lost their jobs, were made to stand in long queues and their lives were made miserable, referring to the November 2016 note ban announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were withdrawn from circulation overnight.

Now again this is leading to the same path, said the Rajya Sabha member. Rs 1,000 note will be back, Rs 500 note was always there. The government has made a mockery of the economy which has led to inflation and unemployment, Raut said.

RBI on Friday has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank note from circulation. However, RBI said bank notes of Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.Reserve Bank of India explained the rationale behind the move being banknotes in other denominations are available in adequate quantities.