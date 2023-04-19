Sanjay Raut after Ajit Pawar slams him says, I only listen to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

A day after Ajit Pawar claimed leaders of other parties were behaving like spokespersons of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he only listens to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Raut said what can he do if bitter truth hurts anyone, a reference to his weekly column Rokthok in his party mouthpiece Saamana in which he claimed Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

Ajit Pawar slammed Raut without taking the latter's name and said spokespersons of other parties were behaving like NCP's spokespersons. Sanjay Raut asked what wrong had he written in the Marathi daily.

Ajit dada should say whether attempts are being made to break the opposition (parties). Did they not break Shiv Sena? Are attempts not being made to break the NCP? he asked. Sharad Pawar saheb is himself saying this. Sharad Pawar has written a letter regarding this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut claimed.