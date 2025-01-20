Sanjay Raut Alleges Internal Discord in Mahayuti Alliance Over Guardian Minister Appointments

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday accused the Mahayuti government of displaying internal discord over its handling of the guardian minister appointments. The state government had announced the appointment of guardian ministers for 36 districts on Saturday, only to reverse the decision a day later by issuing an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was designated as the guardian minister for Raigad, while BJP leader Girish Mahajan was assigned the responsibility for Nashik. Raut said, "The government is failing to manage its internal conflicts. (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned."

The Rajya Sabha MP's remarks came in response to reports of Eknath Shinde's dissatisfaction with the appointments for Raigad and Nashik. He also suggested that state Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant could be groomed as a potential replacement for Shinde.

Sources indicate that Shinde has abruptly left for Daregaon, citing personal reasons for his four-day visit. However, political insiders speculate that his departure is tied to his dissatisfaction with the portfolio allocations. Raut suggested that the escalating discord could result in a shift in power dynamics.

"It appears Uday Samant is being groomed as a potential replacement for Shinde. If Shinde cannot manage his ministers, how can he lead?" Raut questioned.

