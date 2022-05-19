Sanjay Raut and Ravi Rana having lunch together photo goes viral

A few days ago, Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana, called senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut a 'Popat' while adding that she will file FIR against Raut for allegedly threatening to "bury her 20 feet deep".

Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Rana couple who have been at war over the Hanuman Chalisa issue, are currently on a Leh-Ladakh tour. For the last four days, a total of 30 MPs, including Sanjay Raut and Navneet Rana, have been on a tour of Ladakh as members of the Parliamentary Defense Committee. So will the two come face to face on the occasion of this tour? And will there be any discussion between the two? A photo of Ravi Rana and Sanjay Raut has gone viral on social media. This photo shows the two leaders interacting with each other.

This is a photo of Sanjay Raut and Ravi Rana having dinner. There is another MP sitting between the two. However, both are leaning forward, interacting with each other. This photo of Raut and Rana has gone viral on social media and netizens are making memes on this photo.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs has reached Leh for talks with representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) besides other Departments of the Central Government to review their working, assess their requirements and recommend requisite steps.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs is headed by PP Choudhary and has nearly 30 members including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Preneet Kaur, Poonam Mahajan, Navneet Rana, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Jaya Bachchan, P Chidambaram, Prakash Javadekar, Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut and Rana are likely to meet on the occasion of this tour.