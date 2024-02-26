Maratha Reservation Row: Sanjay Raut Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation, Asks What Tricks Home Minister Trying to Play?'

Manoj Jarange Patil has once again stirred controversy over the Maratha community's reservation demand from OBC. He accused the state's Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of serious wrongdoing, claiming there was a plot to harm him. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, addressed Jarange's accusations. Fadnavis denied the allegations and hinted at knowing the source behind them. Supporting Jarange, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for Fadnavis' resignation.

Following a press conference in Antarwali, Jarange headed to Mumbai but ended up in Bhamberi village. Today, he reiterated his firm stance, hinting at forthcoming decisions regarding Sagar Bungalow and suggesting Fadnavis should reflect on his actions. Jarange emphasized that Fadnavis has been occupied since the Sagesoyre Ordinance. MP Sanjay Raut criticized Jarange's assertive approach and reiterated the call for Fadnavis to step down.

Devendra Fadnavis is tasked with ensuring Manoj Jarange's safety. If the Home Minister is unaware of the situation, Fadnavis should resign. Raut, questioning the Minister's intentions, demanded his resignation, questioning if he was merely playing games. Raut also highlighted the alignment between Jarange's language and the BJP's, emphasizing the rural nature of their discourse. It is advised not to be swayed by their rhetoric. Jarangs considered their feelings, and Sanjay Raut supported the Jarangs.

Jarange again reached Antarwali Sarati.

Manoj Jarange Patil had marched towards Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai accusing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The pilgrims went from Sarati to Bhamberi and halted at Bhamberi village on Sunday night at the request of community members. Curfew was imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district from 1 am on Sunday as per the orders of the Collector. At the same time, five persons including one of Manoj Jarange's colleagues were detained by the police in the night. After that, this morning Jarange again came to Antarwali Sarati village and reached the protest site. He also said that he would clarify his position regarding going to Mumbai in the next few hours.

Protesters burnt the bus

Curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district from 1 midnight on Sunday as per the order of the Collector. At the same time, 5 persons including one of Manoj Jarange's colleagues were detained by the police in the night. Meanwhile, a bus (No. MH 14- BT 1822) has been burnt at Tirthapuri (Ghansawangi). After that, Internet access has been suspended in Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna districts for the next 10 hours.