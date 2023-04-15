Sanjay Raut asks when they are unable to bring Vijay Mallya back how will they bring black money

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said When they are unable to bring Vijay Mallya back how will they bring black money? This is the failure of the govt, they only make big promises but no result comes out.

Arvind Kejriwal receives Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice. They Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to break Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by using Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI. Is this a govt? They (BJP) are running a gang.

CBI on Friday summoned Delhi chief minsiter Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16 in connection with the excise policy case. CBI on February 26 arrested former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.