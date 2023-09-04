Sanjay Raut asks who ordered lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sought to know who had authorised the use of lathi against Maratha quota protesters in Maharashtra's Jalna district last week.

Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital. In the course of the violence, more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze and 40 police officers suffered injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Raut asked, Who made a call from the office of chief minister and state home minister without an order from top officials? The local police will never resort to lathi-charge and open fire. We want to know who gave those invisible orders over a phone call.

Working with General Dyer's philosophy are the chief minister Eknath Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The Rajya Sabha member said that they ordered lathi charges and shooting on peacefully fasting Maratha protesters. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Jalna district superintendent of police, Tushar Doshi, has been sent on compulsory leave and two DYSP-rank officers transferred out of the district.

Raut while talking to reporters also claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's decision to join the state government has resulted in several corruption charges being dropped against him.