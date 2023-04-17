Sanjay Raut blames Maha govt for sunstroke deaths says, politics prevailed over people's convenience

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed the Maharashtra government for the death of 11 people due to sunstroke after attending an award function and claimed politics prevailed over the convenience of people.

Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai.

Maharashtra Bhushan award function could have been held in the evening, but Union minister Amit Shah had no free time. Thus, the programme was held during the day time and people got exposed to the scorching heat and sunlight.

Politics behind the award prevailed over people's convenience, the Rajya Sabha member said. He said every state government has its own experts and advisers who could have informed the officials about not holding such a large gathering during the day time.

There should have been some wisdom applied on how long the programme should be stretched, he said. The programme got stretched too long and people fell sick. A few of them even died because of it. The people who attended the event had come for Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and not for any other politician present on the stage, Raut said.

Raut further said, there have been similar incidents in the past and the state should have learnt some lessons from them before organising such events.

Maharashtra Bhushan is the state's highest civilian award given to people from different walks of life to recognise their contribution towards the welfare of society.