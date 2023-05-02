Sanjay Raut calls NCP supremo Sharad Pawar the soul of Maharashtra politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar the soul of Maharashtra politics and likened his decision to the resignation of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself. But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision Like Balasaheb , Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State's politics.

Raut's party Shiv Sena (UBT) is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi that also comprises NCP and the Congress. Springing a surprise, Pawar said he was stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999. He made the announcement at the launch of a revised version of his autobiography.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said next president of NCP will work under Sharad Pawar's guidance. Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back.