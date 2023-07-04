Sanjay Raut claims BJP’s integrity hit after engineering splits in NCP and Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) credibility had been compromised by the way the saffron party had manipulated divisions inside the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stands united in the trying times against the backdrop of the crisis in NCP and will contest all elections together. Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the party’s office-bearers and leaders where issues like Uniform Civil Code and Lok Sabha polls were discussed.

He said Thackeray will attend the meeting of Opposition parties slated to be held in Bengaluru later this month. Raut alleged the modus operandi in both instances (splitting of Shiv Sena and NCP) was similar.

The NCP is in churn after senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight MLAs who took oath as ministers.

No one has ever given the support and prestige to corruption in the country. PM Modi speaks of NCP’s corruption and 24 hours later BJP engineers a split in the NCP and inducts the leaders it had accused of graft, Raut told reporters.

He said the country and Maharashtra are facing political upheavals. We discussed UCC and Lok Sabha elections and the road ahead. The MVA stands united, he said when asked about the meeting.