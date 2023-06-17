Sanjay Raut claims Centre attempting to obliterate history by renaming Nehru Memorial Museum

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), attacked the national government on Saturday, accusing it of attempting to destroy history by renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society have been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. While talking to mediapersons, Sanjay Raut said, I agree that the contribution of other PMs should be shown. A section can be made where contributions of other PMs can be displayed but there is no need to change the museum's name.

Sanjay Raut accused the Central Government of messing with the country's history, saying, Pandit Nehru's name could have been retained in the Prime Minister Museum. Pandit Nehru was our first Prime Minister and he had a great contribution. They are trying to destroy history that's all.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

