Sanjay Raut claims Eknath Shinde's family involved in COVID-19 centre scam

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday alleged that the family members of the chief minister were involved in the Covid centre scam in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. He demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to inquire into Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The development came after the ED raided the houses of Thackeray faction party secretary and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar respectively, on Wednesday. “Everybody knows who was controlling the Covid centres in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations. Those sitting on ‘Varsha’ (official residence of CM) were involved in it. Family members of CM Shinde were taking 40% commission on various purchases related to Covid centres. They had withdrawn crores of rupees by submitting fake bills from suppliers. They submitted the fake bills for oxygen purchase amounting to around ₹6 crore,” alleged MP Raut. Raut added that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is using the law enforcement agency to put pressure on the opposition parties, however, they are not taking any action on the leaders from the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).