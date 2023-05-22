Sanjay Raut claims PM Modi comes up with arbitrary decisions to water down negative sentiments

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed when a decision goes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM comes up with some arbitrary decisions to water down the negative sentiments.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday made a surprise announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Asked about the RBI's decision, Raut while talking to reporters claimed, Whenever a decision goes against the BJP or Modi, he comes up with some arbitrary decisions to water down the negative sentiments. The Rajya Sabha member also targeted the PM over the BJP's defeat in the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka, where the Congress returned to power after a gap of five years.

Karnataka is an important southern state with people celebrating festivals of various faith. The state has maximum number of temples and people do not hide their faith or religious inclination. Despite that, the people of Karnataka have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, Raut said.