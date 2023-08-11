Sanjay Raut claims PM Modi's criticism of Congress during no-trust motion reply shows opposition party growing stronger

Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress during his response to the no-confidence motion demonstrates that the grand old party is becoming more powerful.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, The Congress is still in the heart and brain of the prime minister even though he has won two elections (as a PM). Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has put up a challenge and the party is growing.

Referring to Modi, he said, "You are in power for 10 years forget the Congress and speak about your work.

Raut said the no-confidence motion was moved to make the prime minister come to Parliament and give a statement on the Manipur issue and what the government is doing to restore peace there. Replying to questions, Raut played down the flying kiss controversy saying it was one of the items in mohabbat ki dukan. Accept it or don't. It is a token of love. Why get angry? It is because you can't give a message of love and peace. If Rahul Gandhi gives this message despite the hate speech made against him, it's a big thing, the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP said.

PM Modi on Thursday spoke for more than 130 minutes in the Lok Sabha in a reply to the debate on the no-confidence brought by opposition parties. The Congress later hit out at the PM, saying he is gripped with a "Congress-phobia" and that is why he criticised the party throughout his speech.