Sanjay Raut Condemns Alleged Attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters, Demands Transfer of Police DG Rashmi Shukla

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that members of the Shinde faction are intimidating their supporters due to fears of defeat, pressuring them, and filing false charges against their officials. Raut claimed that Aditya Hire, their candidate from Malegaon Outer, was attacked by goons of Dada Bhuse. While Hire was on a campaign tour, Bhuse's people allegedly attacked his vehicle with iron rods, swords, and country-made pistols, with the intent to kill him.

Speaking to the media, Raut targeted the Mahayuti (grand alliance), highlighting that the police have yet to take concrete action on this matter. He stated that this issue isn't limited to Malegaon alone, suggesting that they do not want elections in Maharashtra to proceed peacefully. He criticized the police system for being involved in political work, adding that Aditya Hire survived the attack by luck.

Raut also demanded the immediate transfer of Rashmi Shukla, the state police director general. He remarked that state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is often seen moving around in some jeep, while the Union Home Minister is busy strategizing victories in the states. Raut urged the Chief Election Officer of India to order Shukla's transfer and to take swift action to curb the rise of hooliganism in the state.

He further stated that the police system is currently serving a particular party, indicating that free and fair elections are unlikely under such conditions, something they had already anticipated, which now appears to be coming true.