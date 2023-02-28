Sanjay Raut condemns Manish Sisodia arrest

Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked who would help BJP leaders if they are arrested or persecuted when the party is not in power. His remarks come a day after Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam.

The way the BJP is arresting opposition leaders, I dread what will happen to the BJP leaders in future when they are out of power. What if they are similarly persecuted/arrested? Who will come to their help?” Raut tweeted, along with a heartwarming photo of Sisodia with a student. Aam Aadmi Party supporters took to the streets in several states to protest against the arrest. They clashed with the police outside their party headquarters in Delhi.