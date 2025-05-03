Sanjay Raut Criticises Govt's Inaction After Phalagam Terror Attack, 'Says Why Action Has Not Taken Yet'

April 22 was recorded as a black day in history of India as terrorist opened fired on tourist in Pahalgam killing 27 including 6 from Maharashtra state. Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut once again attacked the central government and demanded resignation of Amit Shah. He blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the massacre that took place in Kashmir, as well as every massacre in the last ten years. He questioned PM Modi why he has kept him in office. The country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that we will kill the accused by entering in house. Amit Shah said we will hunt them and kill them, then why they are not killing them?

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said that a country that has neighbors like Pakistan and China, constantly practices war. But looking at the current behavior of the government, it does not seem that they are facing war. Modi has not started the war yet. We will have to see his mentality, while criticizing that the war has started. Bombs have been dropped on Pakistan. Leaders and terrorists have fled Pakistan out of fear, but all this is going on in the media. Sanjay Raut has said that nothing has actually happened.

After the attack in Pahalgam, and the national mourning that followed, Prime Minister Modi faced criticism for continuing his campaign tour and appearing in a Bollywood event. Critics felt that Modi, the BJP, and other prominent figures didn't show enough grief, especially given the serious atmosphere and talk of potential war. Sanjay Raut specifically criticized Modi for not seeming concerned, pointing to his campaign activities in Bihar, the inauguration of a port with Gautam Adani, and his lighthearted interaction with Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as actions that were out of touch with the national mood and discussions of war.

Sanjay Raut stated the opposition, seemingly driven by jealousy, hasn't demanded Amit Shah's resignation. He argued they should demand his resignation and then support him, emphasizing the government's actions are akin to murder and should not be condoned.