Sanjay Raut demands Rs 50 lakh aid for kin over Journalist Shashikant Warishe murder

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe a political murder and demanded that the Maharashtra government provide aid of Rs 50 lakh to his family, even as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the incident an attack on democracy.

Warishe (48) was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar in Ratnagiri district on February 6 and died in hospital the next day. Amberkar, arrested for murder, allegedly used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area.

Raut said he has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide financial aid to the slain journalist’s family. He died due to the government's negligence. There is pressure on the police to press those who oppose the setting up of a refinery in the area, he said.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s statements on the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri as well as his letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were for publicity.

Mahajan said Raut’s letter spoke of criminals getting political patronage in Maharashtra. Yesterday, itself, Deputy CM and home minister Fadnavis said the incident will be probed thoroughly and speedily. Raut is speaking to gain publicity, Mahajan, who is state medical education minister, said.