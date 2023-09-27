Sanjay Raut denies possibility of Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar election battle in Baramati

The factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar within the NCP have been in constant conflict since the party's split. This internal strife is expected to continue into the upcoming elections, with leaders from both sides making accusations against each other.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is likely to contest from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. The news that Ajit Pawar's wife will challenge MP Supriya Sule in Baramati has triggered various political discussions. The significant question on everyone's mind is whether Baramati will witness a contest between family members.

Meanwhile, there have been various political reactions. The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, an ally of Sharad Pawar's party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, has also responded to this. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "I don't think there will be a Supriya Sule versus Sunetra Pawar election in Baramati. So, please stop these rumours."

Sanjay Raut said, "These are all rumours. That won't happen. Everyone knows politics. We are also doing politics in Maharashtra. We know that too. We know about the Pawar family. We also know the politics of Baramati. So, whoever is spreading these rumours should stop this work."

In the midst of it, Sanjay Raut stated that even if anyone contests in Baramati, Supriya Sule will win.

Sanjay Raut also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the state's rainfall situation, which has resulted in waterlogging and floods in several regions. Raut accused the chief minister of neglecting the challenges faced by flood-affected people in the state and questioned his participation in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas, he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities," Sanjay Raut said.