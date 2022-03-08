Sanjay Raut: 'ED has become BJP's ATM machine'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today held a press conference and strongly criticized the BJP and the Central Investigation Agency. Speaking at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Sanjay Raut said that raids of IT is going on in Maharashtra at present. "Many of our leaders and their close associates have been under attack since this morning. It's all about harassing us, "he said. "Raids on selected people," said Sanjay Raut. In India, the central government is conducting raids on selected people. They see only Maharashtra and West Bengal in the country. They do not invade other BJP-ruled states. Until the BMC elections in Mumbai, there will be raids in every ward, ”Raut said.



Raut has alleged that the officials of the Directorate of Recovery (ED) were threatening the builders in the state to recover the money. Raut also said that ED has become BJP's ATM machine and ED officials are working on recovery through various means. Raut said crores of rupees had been transferred to the bank accounts of ED officials from various companies and the evidence would be given to all.

“The ongoing recovery from ED officials is the biggest scam in the country to date. Billions of rupees have been sent to Jitendra Navlani's account. Initially, Rs 10 crore was transferred from Avinash Bhosale's company to Navlani's account and another Rs 16 crore was transferred when Bhosale's companies were investigated.

So far we have sent 50 names to Income Tax and ED. But it does not take action against them. Even though I am an MP, complaints are not taken into consideration. Why only Maharashtra has the highest number of raids in the entire country? "

All the information about how the ED officials are recovering in the state has been conveyed to Prime Minister Modi. It also provides information on how ED agents work. Kirit Somaiya is a Mahatma and is an agent of ED. A 28-page letter has been written to the Prime Minister regarding the ED scam, said Sanjay Raut.



ED officials will be questioned

"A complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai police against four ED officials and an inquiry is underway from today. "Mumbai police will begin the investigation of criminal syndicate and extortion racket by a nexus of ED officials. Mark my words, some of these ED officers will go to jail too," said Raut. Some ED officials are going to jail and BJP leaders are also involved. No action has been taken even after submitting all the documents to ED. So now Mumbai Police is going to investigate this case ", said Sanjay Raut.