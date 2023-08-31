Sanjay Raut express confidence of Opposition INDIA bloc winning upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated on Thursday that he is confident the Opposition INDIA bloc will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and that it is not only difficult but also impossible to defeat this coalition. Raut said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an undisputed leader of the country.

The country wants to work under the leadership of Gandhi, he said. There is a fear in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The INDIA alliance is going to win in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls). It is not only difficult, but it is impossible to defeat INDIA (alliance), Raut said.

INDIA alliance meeting of Opposition parties will take place on Thursday evening and culminate on Friday. We will go with an action plan before the nation, the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said. He said everyone in the INDIA alliance is bound by a relation to save the country, patriotism. No one can break it and there is no difference among the parties, he stressed.