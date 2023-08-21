Sanjay Raut eyeing Lok Sabha election in North East Mumbai constituency

Sanjay Raut has been serving as a Shiv Sena MP in the Rajya Sabha for several years. Over time, he has faced challenges from opponents, including numerous leaders from the BJP, to participate in direct elections and secure victory. Currently, there is significant speculation that Sanjay Raut will stand for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai under the Thackeray group's banner. The suggestive remarks made by Sanjay Raut himself are contributing to the ongoing discussions.

With 40 sitting MLAs and 13 MPs from the Thackeray faction shifting to the Shinde faction, discussions are currently underway within the party regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In this context, there is a possibility that Sanjay Raut could be chosen as a candidate from the North East Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency. Sanjay Raut himself is also enthusiastic about contesting this election. On this note, during a press conference held this morning, Sanjay Raut responded to queries from journalists about this matter.

“If the party gives orders, I even go to jail. We are people who have worked with Bal Thackeray. I am one of those who believe in the needs of the party and whatever the order of the party chief is. I was asked if I would contest from North East Mumbai. I said if the party gives me an order, I will do anything,” Raut said.

“If a regular Shiv Sainik contests the election, they will secure victory with 2-2.25 lakh votes. It's a Shiv Sena stronghold. BJP MPs have won there with Shiv Sena's support. Thus, even if we field a simple office-bearer and worker of Shiv Sena's he will be elected from there as MP," Raut stated.