Sanjay Raut gets trolled over his rebel offer statement

After Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, the pace of political turmoil in Maharashtra finally slowed down. Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, on July 1, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut made a big statement that he was also offered to go to Guwahati but he denied it, which has caused a stir on social media.

All the rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde group were staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The entire hotel was said to be reserved for the MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that even though he tried to book in the hotel, he could not get the booking. Meanwhile, after the ED's inquiry, Sanjay Raut said, "I was offered to go to Guwahati, but I am Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik. That's why I didn't go there. I have no fear when I am with the truth. Let's see what happens." But he was trolled after his statement.

On Sanjay Raut's statement, a user named Amit Pandey wrote, "Then why is Raut saying in the news for so many days that I am booking there but there is no hotel available for me? Is this pure politics?" User Devendra Sharma wrote, "Maybe they don't need much." Rohit (@ Rohitdeo13) wrote, "I got the offer but then I turned it down." He was ridiculed by users for asking such questions.