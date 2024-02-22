Sanjay Raut on MVA Seat Sharing: Decision to be Taken Soon, Shiv Sena to Contest 23 Seats

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections is just a few weeks away. However, no final decision has been taken on seat-sharing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. The three major constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — the Thackeray group, NCP Sharad Pawar, and the Congress — are likely to contest the polls together in the state. It is also being claimed that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will also join them. Meanwhile, Thackeray group spokesperson Sanjay Raut has made a big statement about seat sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "On February 27, senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will meet together and take a final decision on seat-sharing," Raut said. Sanjay Raut has also said that the Thackeray group will contest 23 seats in the MVA.

"There is a Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. There is Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP. There is a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. In all of them, there is a consensus that we want to defeat the dictatorship of the BJP by doing anything. Our seat-sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is going on very carefully and in a planned manner. All the major parties and leaders of the MVA will meet on the 27th. The final decision on seat-sharing will be taken at that meeting." Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut also claimed that the Shiv Seva Thackeray group will contest 23 seats in this seat-sharing arrangement.

Raut also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. "Whatever slogans are being made by the BJP like 370 par is a mockery of democracy. This means that you have already taken over the machinery to win 370 seats. But we will not allow that to happen."