Sanjay Raut hits out at opposition says, my arrest will be the biggest mistake of their carrer

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Sanjay Raut stepped out of Arthur Road Jail at 6.45 pm on Wednesday.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Raut, who was released on bail after spending 100 days behind bars, was welcomed by Shiv Sainiks, who had gathered outside Arthur Road Jail. Raut reaffirmed his commitment to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and said he will continue taking on those in power.

I have become free now so I will not stop and I will take off with full force (against the opposition) Now, we have to fight with full force,” said Raut to the Sainiks who had gathered near his residence in Bhandup, adding, They arrested me from this place while leaving the house, I had told them that I will prefer death but I won’t bow down or surrender in front of Delhi.

The Sena-UBT leader said, They don’t know what a big mistake they made by arresting me. It will be the biggest mistake of their political career. They will come to know soon. Every second of my life is dedicated to the Sena .Today, the court said the arrest was illegal. Arrest me as many as times you want but I will not leave the Sena.

I am feeling happy after coming out. We are fighters and we will continue to fight. I have spent my whole life in the Shiv Sena. I lived with the Sena and will die with the Sena, but I will not leave the Sena and go anywhere. I will prefer to die instead but won’t quit Sena ever,” Raut said after coming out of the prison.