Sanjay Raut is Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra says BJP

Sanjay Raut's claim that there has been a transaction of Rs 2,000 crore behind the election commission's order giving the bow and the arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction triggered a massive controversy with the Shinde camp and the BJP strongly condemning the slander. BJp national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Sanjay Raut the Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra "who reduced Uddhav Sena to a Congress-style party that abuses and insults constitutional institutions like ECI by scurrilous allegations when the verdict goes against them".

Two days after the election commission gave its verdict that the much-contested bow and the arrow symbol would go to the Eknath Shinde camp, Sanjay Raut said he is certain that for the symbol and the Shiv Sena name, there have been transactions of ₹2,000 crore, which is just the preliminary estimate. "Something like this never happened in history," Raut added.

In another tweet, Raut gave the explanation of his ₹2,000 crore linking it to the earlier claim that the BJP bought all the Sena MLAs -- at ₹50 crore each -- who announced the rebellion against Uddhav."A Constitutional Body with quasi judicial powers should not only be impartial but ALSO APPEAR TO BE AWAY FROM ANY INFLUENCE. Unfortunately ECI Order doesnot inspire confidence. BJP has no scruples & can go to any extreme to safeguard its investment of 2000 Crs (40 MLAX 50 Cr)," Raut added.