Sanjay Raut labels Eknath Shinde Sena 'Ravana for Shakha demolition

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has slammed Maharashtra govt for demolishing party’s Mumbra shakha. Following the demolition, party chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the spot. Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena workers could have taken control of the site but desisted due to festive season. He labelled CM Shinde's Sena as 'Ravana' over the demolition of UBT Sena Shakha in Mumbra. "When dishonest traitors get power, they become Ravana," said MP Sanjay Raut.

Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), further added, "The manner in which the bulldozer was run on the branch of Mumbra, it looks like the government is in a hurry to slam the land. But thousands of Shiv Sainiks had reached Mumbra on Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray himself had reached there and was leading the branch yesterday, but Maharashtra Police tried to stop Uddhav Thackeray". On Saturday, fresh tensions started between the Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Sena after the Shinde faction allegedly bulldozed a Shakha office in Mumbra.

The way in which the bulldozer was run over in Mumbra, will we keep watching? When the bulldozer was being run over our Shakha, were the police sleeping? When Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would go there, the police became active and said they would stop him. We are also Shiv Sena. We have the DNA of Bala Saheb Thackeray; we are not bogus" Raut said.